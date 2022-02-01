TV actress Urfi Javed is well known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah. She is also known for her wearing extremely risky outfits to the most weird-looking designs and detailing.

Advertisement

She also appeared on Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then she often the actress gets trolled on social media for her outfit choices. Nevertheless, she takes pride in wearing what she wants and creating her own niche of style. However, now she is going viral on social media for a different reason.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed was recently spotted by paparazzi strolling on the streets of Mumbai. She was wearing a pink and purple cut-out dress as a middle-aged man, who claimed to be her fan, came to her and started insisting on taking a selfie with her. The man who was seemingly chewing tobacco spits it all out on the road just before taking pictures with her.

Urfi who was visibly awkward couldn’t help herself from laughing uncontrollably. Take a look at the video below:

Urfi Javed once again came under the scanner of netizens when she shared a picture of herself from the latest photoshoot. She was seen wearing a strapless bustier and pants. She wore a big silver necklace and paired it up with matching earrings. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Literally every girl after dinner.”

Soon after she shared the picture, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant was trolled on social media. A user wrote, “After dinner acidity se pareshan,” while another user wrote, “Madam pant sambhalna kahin neeche na gir jaaye.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak Arrested Over Allegedly Instigating Board Students’ Protest; FIR Registered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube