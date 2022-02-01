Shark Tank India is all over the news for its unique and informative content. Recently the 7 sharks of the reality show appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where they shared some interesting and funny details about the business show. Meanwhile, one of the sharks, Ashneer Grover is known for talking very bluntly with the entrepreneurs. Recently during his appearance in the comedy show, he spoke about his outrage and apologised for trashing businesspersons.

Apart from BharatPe’s co-founder, the show also features, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh. The reality show which airs on Sony TV is the Indian franchise of the American show of the same name.

Early on the show, Kapil Sharma questions Ashneer Grover about his temper, the comedian says, “Ahsneer sir ko aap sab ne dekha hai, ye zyadatar gusse mein rehte hain. Kiss baat ka gussa hai, ye baat toh nahi ki Sony ke sath kam paiso mein deal kar li. Apko uss baat ko soch sochke gussa ata hai?”

Replying to Kapil Sharma’s query, Ashneer Grover makes fun of the comedian saying, “Mere sath ek problem hai, main na pita nahi hun. Toh kya hota haina ratko koi banda pi leta hai fir subah uthke gussa nikal deta hai ki woh Kapil Daniel tha ya Jack Sharma tha, ya dono mein se koi ni tha.”

Later talking about his temper issues, Grover adds, “Main har time same state mei rehta hun, gusa nahi jab kisi ko sunani hoti hai toh fir sunani bhi hoti hai,” he adds, “Main Kapil ka manch use karke, kisi ko bhi bura laga toh 20,000 crore jhuk ke maafi maang rahe.”

Further, in the show, Ashneer Grover was seen pulling the leg of Kapil Sharma saying, “Pehla lockdown hua toh aapka ek baby hua, dusre mein ek aur. Yeh jo ‘off’ ka button (referring to the symbol on his T-Shirt) aapki wife ne yaha lagaya hai ya nasbandi kendre wale laga ke chala gaye?.” The comment left everyone in splits, even the host was seen laughing at his joke.

