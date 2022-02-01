Urfi Javed makes noise for all the wrong reasons, in most case scenarios. Yesterday, it was a video of the actress and her fan spitting in front of her. She also ended up irking her fans from Bihar, UP with her statement in the viral video. Now, she’s making news over her wardrobe malfunction. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Time and again, Urfi comes up with some quirky looks. Owing to the massive popularity, she recently also bagged a Punjabi music video and stunned fans with her ethnic avatar. The actress has many more exciting projects coming up. But for now, it is her video from the studio going viral.

Advertisement

In the video, Urfi Javed could be seen wearing a shimmery tube top and compliments it with a see-through black skirt. She could be seen grooving to Nora Fatehi’s famous song Dilbar but continuously struggles as her blouse keeps slipping.

By the end of the video, one could see Urfi Javed wrapping her arms around as she almost faces a wardrobe malfunction. The actress captioned her post, “Struggles of wearing a tube top !!”

As expected, netizens took to the comment section and slammed her for the outfit.

A user wrote, “Aap ese cloth phate he kyo ho jisme aap confortable he nhi ho…”

“Bakwas dance,kuch nahe aata ,, sirf nagapan ha . Very very bad,” read another comment.

Another wrote, “Nikal do dance ke bad pahan lena kya dikkat hai.”

“Bakwas dance,kuch nahe aata ,, sirf nagapan ha . Very very bad,” a netizen trolled.

“Garibo Ki Mia Khalifa,” wrote another.

Check out the viral video below ft Urfi Javed below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak Arrested Over Allegedly Instigating Board Students’ Protest; FIR Registered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube