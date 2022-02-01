The Naagin franchise is undoubtedly one of the most followed entertainment shows of Indian television. Right after the Bigg Boss 15 finale, the makers had dropped Naagin 6 promo on the Colors TV’s Instagram handle, instantly leaving the audience divided with opinions. Tejasswi Prakash will be playing the lead Naagin this season and looks like there is a lot of pressure on the actor since the budget of this season is huge compared to any other show in the television industry.

For the unversed, it was announced at the finale episode of Bigg Boss on Sunday that winner Tejasswi will be playing the lead role in the upcoming Naagin season. Since the first promo was released a few days back, we already know that the plot of the show will revolve around a pandemic and an attack made by a neighbouring nation. Naagin is expected to emerge as a savior this year, pulling the country out of this serious disease which initially spread through a waterbody.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of the Naagin franchise, had decided to go big with this season. She has reportedly spent a fortune on this season and is expecting the same kind of returns as well.

A source close to the development told the publication, “This is the most expensive season of Naagin. If this does not work, Ekta Kapoor might shut down the franchise from next year. She is making it on a budget of Rs 130 crores. She is like she’ll go big or do nothing at all. There is immense pressure on Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as this is a huge sum. People told Ekta Kapoor that she could have made a movie with this amount. The show is heavy on special effects this time round.”

