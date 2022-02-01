Bigg Boss OTT witnessed a rather unseen bond between contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. Unfortunately, the singer was massively trolled because of her growing closeness, given the fact that she is married. Later with Akasa Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering the Bigg Boss 15 scenario, it all started feeling like a pattern.

Advertisement

Even during the Bigg Boss 15 journey, Pratik’s video was all about his closeness with different women during different phases of the show. From Akasa Singh to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, one cannot deny that he is an affectionate person. And why not, after actresses like Gauahar Khan, Nia Sharma, Nikki Tamboli have previously expressed their liking for him.

Advertisement

But things took an ugly turn when Neha Bhasin got into a Twitter fight with his sister Prerna Sehajpal. In a war of words, the singer even ended up accusing Pratik Sehajpal of running behind women. This did not go very well with the sister, who even clapped back with her tweets.

Reacting to it all, Pratik Sehajpal told Hindustan Times, “I think you should probably talk to the women that I have been running after, ki main actually bhaaga ya nahi bhaaga (whether I have even run after them or not). They can tell you better.”

Pratik even mentioned that it is their own problem if anyone has such mindset. “Agar main kisi se emotionally connect kar raha hoon, usse peeche bhaagna nahi kehte hai, usse kehte hai ek genuine understanding. Kisi ko agar lagta hai ki main kisi ke peeche bhaaga hoon, toh woh uski problem hai (If I am connecting with someone emotionally, that is not called running after someone, it is called developing a genuine understanding. If someone feels I have run after women, it is their problem). I have nothing to say. I would just like to keep away from such statements. That’s okay, everybody has their own opinion,” he concluded.

Let’s see if Neha Bhasin reacts to any of the statements made by Pratik Sehajpal!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal & Akasa Singh Leave After-Party Together Like ‘Close Friends’; Fan Calls Them “Perfect For Each Other”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube