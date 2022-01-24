Nia Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses on Indian television. From her city sightings to her red carpet appearances, Nia does know how to make a style statement with her extraordinary fashion affair. Now, there’s a new video of the actress that is going viral on social media where Sharma is out on a shopping spree in her best casual attire and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nia is quite popular on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram. From her pole dance videos to her fashion videos, it literally takes no time for her fans to pour love in the comments section.

In a new video shared by Viral Bhayani, Nia Sharma can be seen wearing an easy-breezy floral dress and paired it with white chunky heeled sandals and a pair of sunglasses. The actress was also seen holding shopping bags and was making her way to her car.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s video here:

She’s a stunner, isn’t she? We totally love her vibe.

Reacting to her video, a user commented, “Kitna tyaar ho kar bajaar jaati hain yeh sab😢.” A second user commented, “Driver kaha he self drive 😍.” A third user commented, “Dekho aaj kitni acchi lg rhi hai ye dress me.”

Meanwhile recently Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram account showcasing her pole dancing skill. The actress could be seen dressed up in a white and pink sports bra and paired it up with black tights. She leaves her hair open as she performs showcases her moves on the poll.

What are your thoughts on Nia Sharma getting spotted on a shopping spree? Tell us in the comments below.

