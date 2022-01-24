If the reports are to be believed, there’s a new ‘Jodi’ in B-town that fans are going gaga over. Yes, we are talking about the new love birds in town – Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Their video has sparked rumours of them dating each other on social media and fans can’t stop gushing about it. Now, Palak has uploaded a new picture on Instagram and netizens dragged Ibrahim in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Palak has been making headlines ever since she was featured in Harrdy Sandhu’s latest song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. The song has already garnered over 240 million views on YouTube and Palak has now become an overnight sensation on social media.

Palak Tiwari’s date night spotting with Ibrahim Ali Khan a while ago has now become the talk of the town. The duo was recently spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai where Palak was trying to hide her face and the same went crazy viral on the internet.

Now, Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself donning a chic yet sultry look with an off-shoulder floral crop top and paired it with a matching skirt.

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the picture went viral on social media, netizens started dragging Ibrahim Ali Khan in the comments section.

A user reacted to the picture and commented, “#ibrahimalikhan k saath kya chalu hai didi? Btw looking great together aahh 😌❤” Another user commented, “Ibrahim bhaiya khush ho jayenge😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️😂😂” A third user commented, “Ibrahim khan nhi dikha rha hai.” A fourth user commented, “Ibrahim k sth khn ghumri thi kal raat ko??”

What are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari’s Instagram upload and netizens dragging Ibrahim Ali Khan in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

