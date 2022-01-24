Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most in-demand hosting duos of the television industry who often bring in high viewership when they appear on the screen. The couple has lately been in the news ever since they announced that they are having a baby, due in April this year. They recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 as a part of Hunarbaaz promotions and their fun banter with host Salman Khan is winning the internet.

For the unversed, Bharti & Haarsh posted a heartfelt video on social media to announce that they are becoming parents. Previously, the comedian turned host had opened up about being the first emcee to work during pregnancy and how she felt it was important to normalize it. The couple also went viral a few days back when they imitated Allu Arjun’s trending Srivalli step during a fun interaction with the paparazzi.

In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar special episode Bharti Singh asked Salman Khan if he would lend her his Panvel farmhouse for her baby shower ceremony. “Also, we will need your farmhouse sir, for my baby shower. Will you please give me the space?”, she said. Salman laughs it off and agrees to it, which is when Haarsh Limbachiyaa is seen going a step further to ask, “We need to launch our child, Karan Johar has refused to do so.”

Bharti Singh added on to the fun, confirming that Karan Johar had refused to launch their child. “Sir, Karan Johar refused on our face. We asked him if he would launch our child but he straight away said ‘no’. That is why we are approaching you now. Will you launch our child?”, she said.

Salman Khan had a hearty laugh at their request and guess what, he agreed to it at the end. “Of course, I will launch your child”, the actor said.

