Once in a lifetime, everyone faces an embarrassing moment which we can never forget, something similar had happened with director Karan Johar while shooting Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Bole Chudiyan. Reportedly, due to all the stress and tension, the filmmaker had the most uncomfortable moment when he had a loose motion attack, due to which he was left unconscious.

The film recently completed 20 years and prominent celebrities recreated some famous scenes from the 2001 movie. K3G is a family drama film that features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, along with a cameo of Rani Mukerji.

While appearing on Rajeev Masand’s audio show ‘Picture Ke Peeche,’ Karan Johar revealed that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Bole Chudiyan was the first thing they shot. Revealing the reason behind it, the filmmaker said, “So the training I had which Aditya Chopra gave me was that you should always begin a film’s shoot with a song because it helps the actors in getting into the graph. And also maybe, it was a part of my showing off process!”

Among all the songs from the album, Bole Chudiyan was a massive hit as it featured all the lead stars of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, the burden of shooting such a grand song made Karan Johar nervous, due to which he fainted and fell on Farah Khan who choreographed the song, “I may have been responsible for some of her body injuries even today.”

Explaining what exactly happened, KJo said, “I was literally so nervous. It was the third day of the song. I was unwell on the first two days because I was really stressed. I was really hyper and I kept saying, ‘Oh God, I am directing Amitabh Bachchan’! By the time the day came and I knew he was arriving; my stomach had gone for a toss. I had this ‘loose motion attack’! I know it’s TMI (too much information), I am so sorry! I really kept running in and out of the loo. Finally, I think I had gotten so dehydrated, weak and nervous that I walked out of the loo, I just said ‘Farah’ and I fell on her.”

Karan Johar further shared, “The next thing I experienced was straight out of a Hindi film. Like you see all dhundla and then you slowly open your eyes, and I thought I saw Amitabh Bachchan looking into my eyes. There was a drip in my hand, there were doctors around in the make-up room and then there was Amitabh Bachchan sitting next to me and saying in his baritone voice, ‘Karan, don’t worry, we’ll dance well. I promise.’ I was fully conscious by then and I said, ‘Yes’. Farah gave me a monitor in the make-up room. The scene with all 6 actors in the song was shot at a time when I was not on the set! I was with my walkie-talkie and monitor in the make-up room. Farah said the day went really well because I was not on the set!”

