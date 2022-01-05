Bollywood and television celebs are testing Covid positive left, right and centre. While actors like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Nora Fatehi are more still battling the virus, reports coming in now suggest that a staff member at Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home is also infected with the virus.

Taking to his blog, the veteran actor revealed he’s “dealing with some domestic Covid situations.” At the same time, a BMC official also shared details of Sr Bachchan’s domestic help and his quarantining situation. Read on.

Taking to his blog a while ago, Amitabh Bachchan revealed a member of his staff tested Covid positive. The actor, who was tested positive for the virus last year and was even hospitalized for the same, wrote, “Fight .. fighting .. and with the prayers of all .. no further .. no more description .. just that the show goes on ..”

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, “Be in the calm of the Almighty, who looks upon us with His grace and protection .. the human does many disparaging…He forgives and tasks us in guide to the path that be righteous .. we follow the unknown force… it has not been discovered yet; and wonder if it shall .. but be in its enveloped bubble of safety .. till.” He concluded his blog stating, “dealing with some domestic Covid situations .. will connect later ..”

As reported by several sites, a BMC official revealed that a staff member at one of Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalows has tested positive for Covid-19. The official noted that out of 31 staff members of both of the veteran star’s bungalows – Pratiksha and Jalsa, only one tested positive during the routine Covid-19 tests organized by the actor’s team.

Stating that the positive staff member is asymptomatic, the BMC official said, “The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC.”

