Dharmendra is known for his mischievousness, be it him having off-screen fun or using Twitter in his own style. Recently, the actor took to the social media site and shared one edited clip of his own song. His late-night tweet received a reaction from his fan, and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, the veteran actor is well known for sharing giving some good old vibes by sharing memories on Twitter, that too late at night. Many of his followers have even urged the actor not to stay awake late at night, considering he is 86 years old. Recently, one fan requested him the same, and below is how the actor reacted.

Replying to Dharmendra’s post, one user had written, “Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye thik nahi hai.” The actor reacted with a hilarious reply saying, “Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga.”

Here’s the tweet shared by Dharmendra below:

Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, recently Dharmendra graced Bigg Boss 15 which saw him recreating his iconic bike scene from Sholay, which also had Amitabh Bachchan. He recreated the scene with host Salman Khan.

Both the actors were seen opening the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode sitting on the bike and dancing to the ‘Shaam Shandaar’ song. Dharmendra says: “I am here Gabbar.” Salman replies: “Gabbar, I am coming.” Later, Bharti Singh is also seen having some fun banter with the veteran actor and enacting another famous scene of Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ in which Veeru (Dharam Paaji) threatens to jump off a water tank to force Basanti (Hema Malini) to accept his proposal.

(input- IANS)

