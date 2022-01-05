Ishaan Khatter was recently in Ranthambore enjoying a New Year’s vacation. There were speculations that he was enjoying his quality time with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. Similar backgrounds in pictures of Khaali Peeli co-stars hinted at the same. It was further confirmed when the duo arrived at the airport together. Scroll below to know how fans have been teasing the actor lately.

As per reports doing the rounds, Ananya and Ishaan struck the chords on the sets of Khaali Peeli. The duo has enjoyed numerous outings and secret vacations ever since. In fact, when the SOTY2 debutante was stuck in the NCB case, it was her beau who stood with her like a pillar of strength.

Yesterday, Ishaan Khatter took to his YouTube and shared a 58 seconds glimpse of his vacation. From spotting wild animals to posing amidst nature, the pictures will surely make you want to visit Ranthambore right away! But fans were more interested to know why Ananya Panday was missing from the pictures.

Netizens took to the YouTube comment section and began asking Ishaan Khatter why he skipped Ananya Panday in the pictures.

A user wrote, “thank u Ananya pandey for shooting some shorts , love u both”

Another joked, “Bhabhi ko bhi lena tha na video me” When another questioned who he was hinting at, the user answered, “Ananya Panday”

“No footage of Ananya,” quipped another.

“Are you with someone or alone there,” a fan asked.

Have a look at the video shared by Ishaan Khatter below:

On the professional front, Ishaan will be next seen in Bhoot Police, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, has Gehraiyaan as her next release. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

