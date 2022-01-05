Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 36th birthday today (January 5, 2022), and social media platforms have been flooding with birthday wishes from fans. Her relationship with Ranveer Singh has always been a topic of discussion on the internet for their opposite personalities and sizzling chemistry. Did you know that the two love birds secretly got engaged four years before their actual wedding date?

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer were in a relationship for over six years before tying the knot in 2018. They held an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy with close family and friends, instantly taking the internet by storm. The real-life couple has also worked together in a series of superhit films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

In an interaction with Filmfare, a few years back, Deepika Padukone had opened up about how the couple stuck together even in the tough times and got engaged almost four years before the wedding.

“Of course, in a six-year-long relationship, you go through your ups and downs but we never broke up. There was no major fight or saying let’s take time off and figure this out. We’ve fought; we’ve had our ups and downs. But we stuck through all of that. We got engaged four years ago… No one knows this. We got engaged four years ago. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it.”, she said.

Deepika Padukone also made it clear in the same interview that the relationship had turned serious within just six months. “When I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that, it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him.”, she said.

On the work front, Deepika has been gearing up for her Bollywood drama Gehraiyaan. The film has been directed by Shakun Batra and also stars Sidddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in key roles.

