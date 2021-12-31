Ranveer Singh: "It's Surreal For Me To Think That I Am Living My Dream"

It is widely said that superstar Ranveer Singh has shaped cinema as we know it today through his bold, distinct and clutter-breaking blockbuster cinematic choices. From Band Baaja Baarat to Ram Leela, from Bajirao Mastani to playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, from Simmba to Gully Boy and now 83, in which he disappears on the screen to become the Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev, Ranveer has wowed everyone with his shape-shifting, chameleon-like artistry film after film. In the last five years, Ranveer has won 3 Best Actor awards, showing his dominance in the industry as a one in a generation artiste.

Having completed 10 years with a body of work that he can already be proud of, Ranveer is ready to take the baton forward to lead the industry in delivering risk-taking, content-forward projects that will shape the next 10 years of Indian cinema. He says, “I have completed a decade and this journey has been beyond my wildest imagination. I am so grateful that I even got a chance to become an actor and filled with gratitude every day. It’s surreal for me to think that I am living my dream, I am so grateful for the opportunities, I value them tremendously. And what a journey it has been these 10 years – from Band Baaja Baraat (BBB) to 83 and I am so happy that I got the opportunity to work with the best filmmakers, to show my repertoire as an actor, to explore my own craft in the diverse genres, to showcase my versatility.”

Ranveer Singh adds, “This journey has been fulfilling but I was a different person I was 10 years ago. When I started with BBB it was an overnight hit and I used to feel I can do anything. But as the years went on and I started gaining more experience and evolving as a person I realized I don’t know anything and I was like man this craft of acting and performance is limitless. There is no right or wrong of doing things – its just creation, its so free flowing, its literally infinite. And so, I realized that and today I’m in a position where I don’t know anything.”

Ranveer Singh further adds, “I am really just scratching the surface, so 10 years in on the occasion of this momentous release of my career, I would say I’m hungrier than ever before. I want to work with filmmakers who have shaped me again to see what else can I explore from this collaboration. I want to work with new voices, new genres, new filmmakers, new stories, I want fresh challenges. Being an actor is giving me so much joy, fulfillment right now. I am working with Karan Johar for the first time, Alia for the 2nd time – to be collaborating with these fine talents – I am very excited about the films that are coming up.”

Ranveer’s performance in 83 is being regarded as one of the best acting pieces in the history of Indian cinema, thereby establishing the fact that there is nothing that Ranveer Singh can’t do. The actor wants to be a part of the best cinema that is being made in the industry today

He says, “I am so happy with the response that 83 has gotten, this is what I want to do. I want to make films that are memorable that connect with people and they can feel nostalgia, catharsis, they can laugh, they can cry, applaud that’s what I want to do and I want to keep doing it. In a nutshell my answer to your question is a yes, I am fully ready and enthusiastic about the journey that lies ahead.”

Ranveer will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster Anniyan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

