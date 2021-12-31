Sara Ali Khan is one of the most-followed Bollywood celebrities at the moment, not just for her hit films, but also for her fun social media posts. She has lately been in the news for her performance in the romantic-comedy film Atrangi Re, opposite south Indian star Dhanush. In a recent interaction, the actor revealed that she would love to be a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake and was also of the stern belief that Karan Johar would approve it.

For the unversed, Sara was seen playing the role of Rinku in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The movie revolves around a young lady who is forced to get married to a random south Indian man, even though she is in love with someone else. Sara received a lot of appreciation for the role, mainly for her work in the climax scene which clearly stood out for the audience.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her character Rinku in the movie and also mentioned that she would love to be a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

When asked about the movie she would like to do with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor, she said, “I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I’m almost like 98.3 per cent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it.”

Sara Ali Khan has lately been working on Laxman Utekar’s next with actor Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen playing a key role in the upcoming mythological drama film The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is currently in the production stage. It is being directed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, under his banner RSVP Movies.

