Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. A while ago, Shahid was spotted at the airport with his wife Mira Rajput and netizens couldn’t help but drag Mrunal in the comments section below their video.

Shahid and Mira are one of the most stylish couples of Bollywood and often give us couple goals with their PDA on social media.

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport earlier today with his wife Mira Rajput. The couple looked their stylish best as usual and we are loving their vibe. Shahid wore an off-white tracksuit and paired it with black dunk high sneakers and a face mask.

Mira Rajput on the other hand donned a chic outfit with a black tank top and paired it with olive green coloured track pants. She also has a black hoodie tied around her waist and accessorised the look with sunglasses, a Christian Dior bag and a face mask.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s video here:

That’s one stylish couple, you see!

As soon as Shahid Kapoor and Mira’s video was shared on social media by Viral Bhayani, fans started reacting to it. A user commented, “Mira, watch out for mrunal👀.” Another user commented, “Travelling at this time ..? All these celebrities have no responsibility.” A third user commented, “Ek ko garmi lag ri hai….. Ek ko thand.” A fourth user commented, “He never holds her hand 😏.”

For the unversed, Shahid will be next seen with Mrunal Thakur in Jersey and hence the troll dragged her in the comments section on the couple’s video.

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s airport video? Tell us in the comments below.

