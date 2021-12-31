Disha Patani isn’t just a talented actress but also a fashionista. She is known for her bold yet chic fashion choices and never misses a chance to make headlines with her wardrobe. She’s currently vacationing in the Maldives and has been sharing pretty pictures of herself from this heavenly location. Now, the trolls have apparently dragged her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s name in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

By the looks of Tiger’s Instagram pictures, it seems the duo is vacationing together in paradise.

Disha Patani shared pictures of herself in a pretty pink bikini and paired it with a purple checkered shirt. The Radhe actress accessorised it with golden hoop earrings and a golden chain with a Holy cross pendant. But it was her bright smile that stole the show for us.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s pictures here:

That’s one breathtakingly beautiful picture of Disha, we must say!

As soon as Disha Patani’s picture went viral on social media, fans started reacting to it and started dragging her rumoured boyfriend in the comments section on the picture.

A user commented, “Tiger ki shirt pehan kar ghum rahi ho 😂.” A second user commented, “Agle janam mohe tiger hii kijo.” A third user commented, “Tiger and Disha’s photography skills on point😍😍🔥🔥.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani wrapped up on the shooting of ‘Yodha’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and shared pictures of the same on her Instagram handle. She shared the picture with a caption that read, “thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha 💪🏽🔥 @sidmalhotra @sagarambre_ #pushkarojha 🌸.”

What are your thoughts on Tiger Shroff being dragged in Disha’s comment section on her latest Instagram post? Tell us in the comments below.

