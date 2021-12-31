Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of the country and he has time and again proved his calibre to the fans and critics alike. He has been the talk of the town ever since he played the lead role in Kabir Khan’s 83 and looks like there are more biopics coming. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor hinted at an upcoming sports biopic that will feature the story of a paraplegic swimmer.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev in the film 83 which is based on the Indian cricket team’s massive win in the 1983 world cup. The movie stars a series of celebrated actors including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Jiiva, amongst others. The movie opened to raving responses from the audience but the box office numbers have been declining since the last few days.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Ranveer Singh opened up about his upcoming projects and how he has been preparing for them. He confirmed that he is in talks for five biopic Bollywood films and three of these stories are based on the lives of sportspersons.

In a part of the interview, Ranveer Singh was asked if he will portray the role of a paraplegic swimmer in one of his upcoming biopics and the actor ended up dropping a hint that such a project might be underway. “I guess we should rather wait and give this time, those 5 biopics are all in different stages of development and hopefully one of them will develop into an extraordinary script and you will hear an official announcement soon.”, he said.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will also be seen playing the lead in Karan Johar’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is currently in the production stage and also stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.

Must Read: Lara Dutta On Working With Naseeruddin Shah: “He’s Somebody Who Was On My Wishlist For The Longest Time Ever”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube