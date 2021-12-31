The Covid-19 scare has bounced back again, as the number of positive cases are back on rise. Well, the Bollywood industry seems to be most affected with the virus right now, as every other B-town actor and their families are testing positive for it. One of such actor is Ranvir Shorey, who recently had revealed that his son Haroon has tested positive for the deadly virus during their vacation in Goa.

The Singh is Kinng actor just yesterday shared a shocking update about his recent horrific experience during his quarantined at a hotel in Goa with his son.

Actor Ranvir Shorey in his recent Instagram post claimed that he and his son Haroon were almost ‘hounded’ out of their hotel room in which they were quarantined, by the guests and the staff members of the hotel, just because the actor’s son was COVID positive. The post also revealed that the guests residing in the hotel were pressurising the staffs of the hotel for discounts and refunds.

Ranvir Shorey’s post read, “As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantined, due to the guests pressurising the hotel about us staying there. Society’s capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display.”

“People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms. We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all,” his post further read.

This behaviour is just truly unacceptable! What are your thoughts on it?!

We wish, Ranvir’s son Haroon a speedy recovery!

On the professional front, Ranvir Shorey was last seen in Lootcase starring Rasika Dugal and Kunal Khemu. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar. The actor will next be seen in Tiger 3.

