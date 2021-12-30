



Demi Rose is one of the UK’s most famous and well-known celebrity influencers who enjoys a fanbase of over 16 million followers. The model, who is pretty famous for her bold photoshoots, has set fire on her social media account after uploading two super hot posts on the day of Christmas. Well, her post has indeed made our holiday merry!

Demi Rose is quite well known for posting bold photos that are quite sensual and s*xy but also Instagram friendly. Recently, the 26-year-old model took it to her Instagram sharing two posts on the occasion of Christmas, and the outfit she donned will make your jaws go wide open.

In the first post, Demi Rose was seen going all n*ked for the picture and had just covered her assets with her hand. The model captioned the post which read, “Merry Christmas you filthy animals.” with a red and a white heart, and only lord knows how hot she is looking.

Whereas, in the second s*xy post, Demi was seen wearing nothing but a red PVC coat. The outfit only covered the necessary portions (her assets) of her body keeping the rest available for fans on Instagram. Along with the coat, she completed the outfit by wearing a long red boot. To match her bold look the models wore а full glаm look with а blаck mаscаrа, аnd to finish it off with a bold red lipstick.

The model captioned the post by saying, “Deаr Sаntа… I can explain,” followed by a pleasant face emoji. Along with the caption, it was also noted that she had landmarked the post to Ibizа, Spаin. This is the place where the model decided to move after shifting from the United Kingdom last year.

Isn’t she just the hottest?!

Well, fans have showered love on both of her posts, and both the post have gained a huge amount of likes from the time they were posted on social media.

Meanwhile, talking a little about the model and her dating life which she is also famously known for, Demi Rose was under the spotlight back in 2016 as she was rumoured to have a relationship with celebrity influencer Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend, Tyga. The model also dated DJ Chris Martinez back in 2019, but sadly the two decided to take a break after going out for 2 years.

