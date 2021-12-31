Pushpa starring Allu Arjun has completed its week two-run in theatres. Unlike many biggies, this one maintained a good pace after a superb first week. Now, let’s see how the film fared on its day 14.

Pushpa has survived and how! There was a lot of competition in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83, which took a major chunk of multiplex audience. Then in the Telugu belt, Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy affected the film a bit. Apart from this, the rise in omicron cases was another hurdle. Despite these all, the film has managed to pull off a good total in week two.

Speaking of the last day of week two i.e. day 14, Pushpa earned 2.80-3.80 crores on board, taking the total to 203.80-204.80 crores (all languages). Speaking of week two alone, this Allu Arjun starrer added 41 crores, which is a good total.

It’s being said that Pushpa will be replacing 83 in several places, especially in Maharastra. So, in the third week, expect a good total. As Jersey has postponed its release date, there’s no competition in theatres.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil in key roles. It released on 17th December, in five Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

