If there’s one film that the cine-goers are desperately waiting for its release is – RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, the director revealed how among all these actors was the director’s actor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The team of RRR has been actively promoting their upcoming film at a grand level.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, SS Rajamouli opened up on who among Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn are the director’s actors. Well, can you guess, who it is?

SS Rajamouli said, “All of them are director’s actors but their approach towards acting is entirely different. If (I have) to compare between Tarak and Charan, Tarak remembers everything, he remembers lines, all the conversations we had before, he will remember every narration that I gave to him and by the time, he comes to the shot, he is already fixed what he has to deliver and I don’t need to tell him. And 9 out of 10 times, I don’t need to tell him, correct him. He just delivers whatever that is needed.”

The RRR director further said, “ While with Charan it’s entirely different. He keeps his mind completely clutter-free, he becomes a white paper, clean slate. He comes to me and says, ‘Here I am, here is the pen, you write whatever you want on me, you make me do whatever you want to.’ And he does it to perfection. So the actor’s approach is different but the end result is the same. The same goes with Ajay sir and Alia, they understand what the director wants and they deliver it.”

What are your thoughts on SS Rajamouli’s comment on Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt’s being the director’s actors? Tell us in the comments below.

