Pushpa continues its winning streak! Starring Allu Arjun in lead, the film has managed to score a double century. It’s a feat to be proud of considering the Covid situation all across the country. Let’s see how it fared on the second Wednesday i.e. day 13 at the box office.

Advertisement

Since yesterday, theatres in Delhi have been shut down. In some other states, night curfews have been announced. This all things have taken a toll to an extent on Allu Arjun’s film. However, despite that, the film has managed to achieve an impressive box office feat.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa did a business of 3-4 crores on day 13. The grand total now stands at a whopping 200.50-201.50 crores. Out of these numbers, a major chunk of business is from the Hindi version. Speaking of the states, Maharashtra is providing a huge mileage in numbers. As of now, night shows are running in the state.

It’s a really big achievement of Allu Arjun, and now, all eyes are set on how his Pushpa 2 performs at the box office. Hopefully, till then, the Covid situation would be under full control.

Helmed by Sukumar, the film released in five Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, on 17th December. It is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli Asserts His Magnum Opus Will Not Be Postponed, To Release On January 7 As Scheduled

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube