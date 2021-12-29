Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is doing incredibly well at the box office. It is one of the highest-grossing films of 2021 and fans are going gaga over Allu and Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in the film. In a recent media event, Allu addressed Samantha’s item number in the film and thanked her for doing it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The actresses’ item number was titled ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ and fans poured so much love for her and praised her dancing skills in the song.

Thanking Samantha for doing an item number in ‘Pushpa’ at the recent event, Allu Arjun said, “Samantha garu, thank you so much for doing a song. I know on the set, how many doubts you had. Whether it’s right or not right. You know, I just told you one thing: ‘Trust me and do it.’ You didn’t even ask one question,” as reported by HT.

Allu Arjun congratulated Samantha further and said, “Thank you so much for trusting us. You won my heart, you won my respect. And congratulations to you for (Oo Antava) being the number 1 song in the world.”

A fan later shared the video of Allu praising the actress on Twitter and sharing the same on her timeline, Samantha wrote, “And now I will always trust you @alluarjun”.

Take a look at her tweet here:

And now I will always trust you @alluarjun 🙌🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/EQOGv6M10F — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 28, 2021

That’s such a sweet gesture, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Pushpa was released on December 17th, 2021 and has already crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Fans are pouring in so much love for Allu Arjun and the team.

What are your thoughts on Allu thanking Samantha for doing an item number in his film? Tell us in the comments below.

