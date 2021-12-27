Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s split announcement came as a shock to all their fans. According to the latest reports, the ex-couple was spotted together at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad for the first time ever since they announced their split. Scroll below to know the scoop.

The couple announced their separation in early October this year and ever since then a lot of speculations have been doing rounds on social media about the possible reason behind their split.

According to Bollywood Life, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were spotted together at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The actor was reportedly shooting for Bangarraju and the actress was shooting for her film Yashoda at the same studios.

The same report mentioned that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha left the studios after their work.

Meanwhile, announcing their separation in October first week, the couple released a joint statement on their social media handles that read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

On the work front, Naga recently wrapped the shoot of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. And the actress on the other hand was seen in an item song Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and received immense love from her fans for the same.

What are your thoughts on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha being spotted together after their split? Tell us in the comments below.

