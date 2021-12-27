Director Boyapati Sreenu’s mass action entertainer ‘Akhanda’, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has successfully completed 25 days in theatres, giving the Telugu film industry a reason to smile.

Advertisement

Sources say that the film is still continuing to do solid business at the box office and that it is registering massive collections in its fourth week as well.

Advertisement

A delighted team decided to celebrate the success of the film. A grand celebration was organised on Saturday night which was attended by the entire team of Akhanda, including actor Balakrishna, director Boyapati Sreenu and producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations.

Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu and Miryala Ravinder Reddy presented the entire cast and crew of Akhanda with shields on the occasion. Distributors of the film from all the regions in the Telugu states too were part of the celebrations.

Akhanda, which has also crossed the million-dollar mark in overseas markets, has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Balakrishna.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR: Jr NTR & Ram Charan’s Film To Get Postponed Yet Again Due To Omicron? Here’s What The Producer Has To Say

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube