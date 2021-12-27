SS Rajamouli’s RRR will be the first major film to get released in 2022 and even fans are super excited to witness Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt on the big screen. However, for the past few days, there were reports that claimed the film might be delayed due to the Omicron scare. Now, the producer DVV Danayya finally breaks the silence about the rumours; find out what he has to say.

Advertisement

Audiences have high expectations with the film as the trailer received tremendous response, even the casts fan following is making everyone curious to witness the drama on the big screen.

Advertisement

Earlier, Telugu Bulletin had reported that distributors of RRR’s Hindi version have asked producers to delay the film’s release as theatres in Maharashtra are still not operating in full capacity, while other reports suggested that Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s film might get delayed due to Omicron Scare.

Recently, when Pinkvilla reached out to RRR producer DVV Danayya for his reaction about the postponement of the film, he simply said, “No, No postpone,” and further claimed that Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt starrer will be released as per schedule on January 7.

A few days back, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a ‘great idea’ for the release of Rajamouli’s film, he tweeted, “I have a GREAT idea for the GOVERNMENT regarding OMICRON They should not allow anyone into #RRR theatres unless they show proof of DOUBLE DOSE ..The DESIRE to see #RRR will CONQUER the CARELESSNESS of the PEOPLE.”

I have a GREAT idea for the GOVERNMENT regarding OMICRON😎😎😎…They should not allow anyone into #RRR theatres unless they show proof of DOUBLE DOSE ..The DESIRE to see #RRR will CONQUER the CARELESSNESS of the PEOPLE 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 25, 2021

Although RGV is majorly on the news for his controversial statements but this time even netizens were surprised by his suggestion.

Meanwhile, team RRR is promoting the film in full swing, recently Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhat and SS Rajamouli’s appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Maintains Christmas’ Momentum, Inches Away From 200 Crore Mark

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube