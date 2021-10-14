Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard again today after getting rejected on October 7; the star kid was taken into Arthur Road Jail where he was kept in a quarantine cell. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has been getting so much support from the industry while some are still against him. Joining the bandwagon is filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the director voiced his opinion about Aryan’s arrest in a series of tweets.

The 23-year-old along with 7 others was arrested by NCB on October 2 from a luxury cruise in Mumbai. The narcotics officials conducted raids by disguising themselves as party guests.

The Satya director claims that nothing will come out of the accusations and eventually he’ll come. Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of @iamsrk and he will ofcourse be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with.”

Ram Gopal Varma further added, “Concerned agencies in good faith are using him as an advertisement board to shout out their objective for getting rid of the drug menace by saying ‘if we are not even sparing @iamsrk‘s son just imagine what we will do to you’.”

Ram Gopal Varma, in his tweet, claims that rather than getting disturbed in jail, Aryan Khan has become ‘super sharpened’ due to his NCB arrest experience and says that he was already a star just by being the son of Shah Rukh Khan, but narcotics department have made him a bigger star by giving him ‘extraordinary launch’ even before his superstar father could do.

“Contrary to what people are claiming about @iamsrk‘s son being traumatised, I feel he’s being super sharpened due to the experiences he’s being made to go through by the NCB.”

“Regarding the so-called horrible conditions of the jail ,I am sure they would be far better than what @iamsrk had to many times endure during the course of his rise from being a nobody to be a super star.”

“The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality.”

“The launch of @iamsrk ‘s son has 4 phases as in the son of @iamsrk,the director who does his first film ,the NCB in general and ofcourse the media for giving such an EXTRAORDINARY LAUNCH even before his father could ,but NCB tops the list.”

Ram Gopal Verma concluded with a sarcastic tweet where he urged Shah Rukh Khan fans to thank the ‘great’ NCB for making SRK’s son ‘SUPER DUPER STAR’.

He even announced a fictional film starring Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, titled, Rocket, produced by NCB and co-produced by ‘some political parties.’

Aryan Khan has been at Arthur Road jail since he was sent to judicial custody on October 7. The day Shah Rukh Khan’s son was taken into custody, NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

