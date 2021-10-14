Prabhas has a slew of films in his kitty and are at different stages of production. Star’s one of the most anticipated films in the pipeline is Project K which is helmed by Nag Ashwin. It is touted to be one of the most expensive projects ever made in Indian Cinema.

For the unversed, Nag Ashwin’s film is an sci-fi action thriller that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the other lead roles. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2023. Now a latest report reveals the budget allocated for the film.

As per Gulte.com, producer Ashwini Dutt has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crores for Prabhas’ film Project K. The veteran producer even participated in the Navaratri celebrations and pooja held in Purushothama Rama Mandiram, located in the Kovvuru village of West Godavari district.

The report also quoted the producer saying, “We have shot a 12-day schedule of Project K until now. The shoot will continue till October next year. Apart from Project K, we are also producing another film titled ‘Anni Manchi Shakunamule’.”

Apart from Project K, Prabhas will also be seen in Oom Raut’s Adipurush and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also appear in Salaar with director Prashanth Neel.

The Telugu star’s film Radhe Shyam, which is helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar, is slated for release in theatres on January 14, 2022. The film will clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak.

Fans of Prabhas are now eagerly waiting for the Indian cinemas expensive film Project K to see the light of the day soon.

