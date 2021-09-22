Advertisement

There have been reports stating all is not well between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Reportedly, their collaboration, Radhe Shyam is suffering a lot as the Baahubali actor can’t stand Pooja and her high-handed attitude. Now, one of the production companies, UV Creations has released an official statement on the matter.

As per the reports, Prabhas was said to be irked by Pooja’s unprofessional behaviour on sets. Thankfully, UV Creations has put a full stop to such reports by calling them baseless.

The official statement released by UV Creations read, “These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry.

Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”

Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as a romantic leading pair. The film is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Originally scheduled for a release in July this year, the film has been postponed to 14th January 2022 due to COVID.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Janmashthami, the makers have unveiled a new romantic poster of Radhe Shyam. It was nothing short of spectacular. Prabhas was looking dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja Hegde sported a breathtaking ball gown. The poster looked straight out of a fairytale, giving fans a glimpse of everything that’s in store for them.

Have a look at the poster:

