Advertisement

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen as a judge for the talent-based show, Indias Got Talent. She says the country is brimming with talent.

The actress was quoted saying, “India’s Got Talent’ is a show that I have closely followed over the years. So naturally, I am thrilled to join the judge’s panel of the show.”

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra added, “This is the first time that I will be judging a reality show that is based on not just dance, but a diverse range of skills. India is a country brimming with talent and I am happy to be one of the drivers of shining the limelight on deserving performers.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows such as Super Dancer – all seasons, Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha.

On the personal front, Shilpa is currently under the radar over the Raj Kundra p*rn case. The actress has denied involvement or being aware of the type of content her husband was publishing. She said she was too busy with her own work to be aware of anything as such. Many have been speculating whether Shilpa Shetty will get a divorce from Raj Kundra once he is out of jail.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Roping In Digangana Suryavanshi Rumours Addressed, Actress Says “I Am Being Offered Many TV Roles”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube