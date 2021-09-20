Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty may be away from the big screens, but we can always see her on the weekends. The actress is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 4, which airs on Sony TV. She is now talking about stepping down from her seat and below is all the details you need.

The recent episode of the dance reality show featured Govinda and Chunky Panday as the special judges. Clips of many contestants paying them tribute were included in the video. Contestant Pari and her ‘super guru’ Pankaj went the Michael Jackson way as they performed on Kya Lagti Hai Haye Rabba from the film Dulhe Raja.

Shilpa Shetty was left speechless with the performance. She said on Super Dancer Chapter 4, “Main ye show chod ke jaa rahi hoon, aukaat nahi hai humari (I’m leaving this show, I’m incapable of judging this).”

Chunky Panday also went, “Oh baap re (Oh my god!)” Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestants left the judges including Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu impressed with their acts.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently under the radar over the Raj Kundra p*rn case. The actress denied involvement or being aware of the type of content her husband was publishing. She said she was too busy with her own work to be aware of anything as such.

Many have been speculating whether Shilpa Shetty will get a divorce from Raj Kundra once he is out of jail.

She has hinted towards the same multiple times now. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a quote that read, “We can spend a lot of time analysing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt. If only we’d been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyse it.”

