Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been making the headlines for over a month now owing to husband Raj Kumdra’s arrest in a p*rn case investigation. While the actress’ professional like has also made the headlines during this time, we now hear something pertaining to her personal life.

As per reports, a friend of the actress said Shilpa planning to keep her kids – Viaan and Samisha, away from their father ill-conceived wealth. Read on to know all they said.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a close friend of Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry. On the contrary they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra’s alleged link with adult content came as much as shock to Shilpa as the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources.”

Continuing further, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s friend added she wants to keep her kids away from his misbegotten wealth. This friend revealed, “She won’t be touching a penny of Kundra’s assets, from what we know.” Adding to it, this person said, “She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s friend concluded by saying, “Maintaining her standard of living won’t be a problem for Shilpa even if her husband is inside for a long time.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra returned to the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 after taking a hiatus post Raj Kundra’s arrest. The actress’ next is Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia co-starrer Nikamma. Reports also suggest that Anurag Basu and Priyadarshan have promised her roles in their future projects.

