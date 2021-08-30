Advertisement

Just a few days back, we reported that Shah Rukh Khan is resuming the shoot of Pathan (has already been resumed by now). It’s a short domestic schedule after which the unit will move to Europe for the rest of the film. Post domestic shoot, there will be a break before the team flies to foreign locations, and seems like, SRK doesn’t want to waste the free time.

As per the report in Mid Day, after the domestic shoot, the Pathan team will move to Europe by the end of September. Before that, Shah Rukh Khan is said to flag off his first-ever collaboration with Atlee. The shoot will start from a short schedule in Pune.

A source quotes, “Shah Rukh has wrapped up his Pathan portions on home turf. Now, the team is working on locking the locations for its international schedule. So, the actor felt it best to turn his attention to Atlee’s film, which would have rolled earlier had it not been for the pandemic,” reports Mid Day.

“It will be a 10-day shoot. While the film has been in the news since 2020, it will be officially announced on the day it goes on floors. The subsequent schedules will be conducted in Mumbai, Dubai and a few other locations,” the source added further.

Helmed by Atlee, the untitled project also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover (not officially confirmed though). It is said to have Shah Rukh Khan in a double role.

Speaking of Shah Rukh’s comeback film, Pathan is tentatively scheduled for Eid 2022 release, if COVID isn’t a problem. His first collaboration with Atlee too will be releasing next year.

