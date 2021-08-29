Advertisement

Prabhas was spotted yesterday post his dance rehearsal with Kriti Sanon in Mumbai and pictures of the same are going viral on the internet. The pictures didn’t go well with the netizens and they started fat-shaming the Baahubali star and fans were irked at the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity is body-shamed. Bollywood actresses often face the wrath of netizens commenting on their physical appearances.

Advertisement

A while ago, Prabhas wrapped up shooting of Adipurush opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and is currently shooting for Salaar. Yesterday, the Baahubali star was spotted in Mumbai post his dance rehearsal and his pics are going viral on social media and netizens are body-shaming the star.

As soon as the pictures went viral, Prabhas was labelled ‘Uncle’ and ‘Vada-pav’ by netizens that irked his fans.

A netizen commented, “Yeee sachme Prabhas he hai naa”. Another netizen commented, “Tu khud vada pav ban gaya hai Prabhas”. A third netizen commented, “Why does he look like an uncle?”

But his fans were quick to come in his support of the Baahubali star and a fan commented, “Sad that our social media journalists are just clicking anything and posting on the name of “look who is in town and doing what”….. I mean just look at these pictures😢.. Guys at least take some good pictures ask them to pose so that at least they can look as per their convenient… please.. I am seriously feeling very sad for @actorprabhas people are giving negative comments and this can be a headline for the TRP!! SAD!! 💔”.

What are your thoughts on Prabhas getting body-shamed by netizens? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Fame Dilip Joshi Revealed His Ideal Kind Of Romantic Date & It’s Way More Romantic Than We Expected!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube