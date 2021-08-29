Advertisement

Armaan Kohli has been missing from showbiz for a while now. He was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Now, shocking news arrives as the former Bigg Boss contestant has been arrested after drugs were found at his Mumbai apartment. Read on for more details!

It all started after a team of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) intercepted a big drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh. Upon further questioning and interrogation, Armaan’s name popped up. Following this, the officials raided the actor’s Juhu house.

As per reports, NCB recovered a small quantity of cocaine from Armaan Kohli’s house located in suburban Andheri. Just not that, the officials even took the actor to his office in Mumbai, where questioning continued.

Armaan Kohli has now been arrested by the police over his involvement in drugs. The news was confirmed by leading agency ANI. “Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh have been arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS Act. NCB Mumbai raided Kohli’s house in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from him,” their tweet confirmed.

The 49-year-old actor will be presented before the city court today. NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said in the official statement to the development, “After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office.”

It was just yesterday when Television actor Gaurav Dixit was arrested by NCB.

Meanwhile, the entire investigation took place after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and police found a drug connection. Several Bollywood actors including Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone amongst others have been questioned in the past.

