Advertisement

A while ago Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic case against him and it came as a shock not just to his fans but also to his singers. On Saturday, the rapper was granted relief from counsel for not attending the court session as he is unwell. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The court has directed the rapper to appear in the next hearing which happens to be on September 3, 2021.

Advertisement

The metropolitan magistrate Tania Singh said, “No one is above the law. Surprised to see how this case is being taken so lightly,” in the context of Honey Singh not attending the hearing in court today.

The court also told the rapper’s lawyer, “Honey Singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments.”

The metropolitan magistrate gave one last warning to the rapper and asked him to attend the hearings and follow the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic complaint against the rapper and asked for ₹20 crore compensation under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.

The rapper also penned a heartfelt note on the domestic violence case filed by his wife and called it ‘false’ and ‘malicious’.

He wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh continued and wrote, “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

Read the full note here:

What are your thoughts on Yo Yo Honey Singh getting the last warning from the court? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ashwiny Iyer Tewari On Ankahi Kahaniya: “Sometimes Silence Speaks More & The Untold Words Have A Way Of Conversing With You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube