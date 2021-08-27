Advertisement

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tewari who is gearing up for her upcoming release, shares the inception of the story of ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’.

‘Ankahi Kahaniya‘ is an anthology where three filmmakers – Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary along with Ashwiny – are coming together with three different stories of love, longing and emotional journey.

Advertisement

Talking about her story, Ashwiny Iyer Tewari said, “There are a lot of feelings which you want to express but you don’t get any reaction. In this case, it was one human who had a lot to say. And one object which was humanised and after a point, you just feel that she’s just listening to someone who needs to be heard. So, therefore, untold feelings, unknown conversations, untold expressions, the untold story of a mind of a human who stays with himself is all expressed to an object who he imagines is speaking and understanding.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tewari added, “Sometimes silence speaks more and the untold words have a way of conversing with you and understanding as if you have known each other for a long time.”

Ankahi Kahaniya features actor Abhishek Banerjee and his complicated relationship with a mannequin. It also stars Rinku Mahadeo, Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi, The film releases on Netflix on September 17.

Must Read: Bell Bottom Could Be Akshay Kumar’s 11th Franchise! Only True Akkians Would Be Able To Guess All The 10

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube