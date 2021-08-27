Koi Jaane Na's World Premiere: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch This Kunal Kapoor & Amyra Dastur's Thriller

Advertisement

Amin Hajee’s suspense thriller, Koi Jaane Na, has elements of a “classic Bollywood movie” with a fantastic plot, an intriguing beginning followed by a thrilling climax. The film features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, who have outdone themselves with some phenomenal performances. Here are the key reasons why we think you shouldn’t miss on the film’s World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this month.

Amin Hajee the hidden gem of the Bollywood

Koi Jaane Na is directed by Amin Hajee, who played the mute drummer, Bagha, in Lagaan (2001). Amin’s work has never failed to astonish audiences with his unique style of filmmaking. He is truly the “hidden gem of Bollywood” who has sparked many important conversations with his films over a period.

Kunal Kapoor’s comeback

Audiences favourite Kunal Kapoor is back and with a dhamakedaar comeback! We all must agree to this since he is stealing the show and looks extremely astounding in his Sardar get-up, and the get-up of a girl. The multilayered characters of Kunal will make you want more of his on-screen presence! Since he made his Bollywood debut in 2004, the actor has carved a niche for himself and won millions of hearts across the country.

Amyra Dastur in a never seen before avatar

Amyra’s performance in the film as Suhana will surprise you. Now that we have always seen her playing that bubbly, chirpy and damsel-in-distress girl in all her movies, this one will surely blow the audience’s mind. The strikingly different character of Amyra will make you want to stand up and appreciate her calibre.

Har Funn Maula, Ishq Karo Dil Se and much more

The biggest pull of the film is its foot-tapping music with some really good songs like “Har Fun Maula” (featuring Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam), the title track and “Ishq Karo Dil Se”. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli, Amaal Mallik and Abhijit Vaghani. If you are in a mood to groove along with your mates or pull off the earphones and spend some alone time, you need to have these amazing songs in your playlist.

A thrilling, mysterious plot

The film centres on an author (Kunal Kapoor) who is struggling with his failed marriage and a writer’s block lands himself in unexpected trouble. He experiences that a blackmailer threatens him to reveal his identity. During this time, he meets a beautiful young girl who has a dark past. Interesting enough? Together, can they overcome their demons and live happily ever after?

Get your answers to all the mysteries when you watch the film with your family on 29th August at 12 PM only on Sony MAX.

