Earlier in February this year, we lost a gem of Hindi cinema – Rajiv Kapoor. Opening up on his death now is his brother and actor Randhir Kapoor. Randhir has revealed that they spoke last night before the actor passed away and was drinking in his room. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was Rajiv’s nurse who informed about his pulse dropping before he was taken to the hospital.

Randhir Kapoor wrote a piece for Yahoo! India where he revealed the details about brother Rajiv Kapoor’s death and wrote, “I met Rajiv at 2 am that night. I’d returned home at 1.30 am. The light was on in his room. He was drinking. I told him, ‘Stop drinking! Have your dinner and go to sleep.’ That was my last conversation with him. My nurse woke me up the next morning to inform that Rajiv was not responding and his pulse was falling. Immediately, we took him to the hospital. Within an hour he was no more.”

Last year Kapoor family lost one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema – Rishi Kapoor and mentioning the same in his piece, Randhir Kapoor confessed that the family feared Rishi’s death but no one was prepared for Rajiv Kapoor’s death.

Randhir continued and wrote, “The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America. But no one imagined that Rajiv would pass away so soon. It’s genuinely a huge loss for me.”

That’s really heartbreaking.

