Rishi Kapoor was one of the biggest movie stars in the Indian film industry. He had a vivacious personality and was not afraid to speak his mind, which sometimes got him in trouble. His wife, Neetu Kapoor, once shared an incident when his controversial social media post worried Neetu. Keep scrolling for more.

Neetu and Rishi became friends while filming Zehreela Insaan, which soon turned into a relationship, and they got married in 1980. They have two children, Riddhima and Ranbir. The couple had their share of struggles in the relationship. However, she stayed by him through thick and thin, including being by Rishi’s side during his health issues and death. She was also by his side when he landed in controversies for his

Rishi Kapoor’s controversial social media post led to a protesting crowd gathering outside his house

According to the Hindustan Times report, Neetu Kapoor, in one of her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, opened up about Rishi Kapoor’s controversial social media post and how it left her worried. Although she did not go into the details of this post, she shared the impact of it as a protesting crowd gathered outside their house, and they were angry.

Neetu Kapoor recalled, “There were 300 people on the road, there was a police truck and ‘Rishi Kapoor, haaye haaye and all that. Maine bola yeh kya ho gaya. I got damn scared.” She added that a police officer approached her and urged her to ask Rishi to tone down his tweets. She continued, “Mereko itna gussa aaya, maine kaha chalo mere saathand tell him what is happening here. He should know, tabhi band karenge.” When she went to Rishi to tell him about the inspector, Neetu saw Rishi watching the TV and he was already aware of the situtation. His reaction to it was, “Guts chahiye.”

Neetu recalled that three days later, a police officer appeared outside their home and warned her of a threat to their lives. She said Rishi toned down his tweets only after that.

Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and underwent treatment in New York City. After a two-year battle with the disease, he passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67.

Neetu Kapoor on the professional front

Neetu Kapoor made a comeback with Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2022. Before that, she did Besharam alongside her husband, Rishi Kapoor, and son Ranbir Kapoor. She also appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Once Recalled Getting An Upgrade In Bollywood’s Two Categoroies Of Heroines, “Dharmesh Really Stripped Me Of All That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News