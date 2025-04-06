The entire country is celebrating Ram Navami, birth of the Hindu God. While this could have been a very good opportunity to bring something about the upcoming Ramayana film directed by Nitesh Tiwari that stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, there is, unfortunately, no update on the same!

However, we decided to check the net worths of the three most popular actors who have played the mighty Hindu God on screen! Of course, Ranbir is a part of this list since the anticipation and intrigue surrounding him and his avatar of Lord Ram is magical!

Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth 2025

Ranbir Kapoor, as per a report by FinCash, owns assets worth 369 crore. This includes his salary of around 45 – 50 crore per film, along with the smart investments he has made through the years. The actor earns 4 – 5 crore monthly, as per the report, through brand endorsements and other promotional and brand events.

OG Lord Rama Arun Govil’s Net Worth!

Ranbir Kapoor‘s net worth is a massive 4000% higher than the OG Lord Rama on-screen – Arun Govil. While he played the Hindu God in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Television, he is still the most popular, in fact, even worshipped version of the Hindu God. The actor, as per his election affidavit of 2024, enjoys a net worth close to 9 crore!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DD National (@ddnational)

The Last On-Screen Ram

Prabhas was the last actor to play Lord Ram on screen in Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film was termed as a disaster. Prabhas enjoys a net worth of 261 crore, per Forbes India’s last data. Ranbir Kapoor’s assets are 1.4 times higher than the Kalki 2898 AD actor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADIPURUSH (@officialadipurush)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Salary To Play Lord Ram

As per reports, the actor is being paid 75 crore to play Lord Rama in one part of the trilogy. If the three parts arrive as planned, he might be taking home a massive 225 crore for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trilogy!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ramayan’s Hanuman Dara Singh Was One Of The Highest-Paid B-Grade Actors In Bollywood – Here’s How Much He Earned Doing 16 Films With Mumtaaz!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News