Ranbir Kapoor is an exceptional actor who has given phenomenal performances in his career and many more. Bollywood is inspired by and looks up to Hollywood and the actors there. Ranbir is also among those who admire their work. His picture of kissing Robert de Niro’s knee went viral on social media, but did you know he once had an awkward interaction with the Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman? Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Natalie has worked with the late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie New York, I Love You. It was an anthology film with multiple short films by several directors. Her story was directed by Mira Nair. She has received numerous accolades and awards, including the Oscar for her performance in the Black Swan. Meanwhile, Kapoor comes from a long line of great actors and is part of the Kapoor clan, the son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and the grandson of the legendary artist Raj Kapoor.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Ranbir Kapoor went on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016 to promote his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Brahmastra star shared the story of his interaction with the Thor actress Natalie Portman. He came across Natalie Portman on the streets of New York and was rudely dismissed by Natalie for asking for her autograph.

Ranbir Kapoor recalled, “Main New York ki sadak pe chal raha tha. Main bhaag raha tha actually, mujhe bohot zor ki bathroom aa rahi thi. Main bhaag raha tha hotel ki taraf aur woh phone pe baat karte hue aise guzar rahi thi. Nazar mili toh maine socha, ‘Yaar, yeh toh Natalie Portman hai.’ Toh main ghoom ke bhaag ke aaya aur kaha, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (I was walking on the streets of New York. Running, actually, as I needed to use the washroom urgently. I was running towards the hotel, and she was passing by, talking on the phone. I realized that she was Natalie Portman, so I turned around, ran to her, and requested a picture).”

Meanwhile, the actor failed to see that Natalie Portman was crying when he was asking for the autograph. Portman finally turned him down angrily as she said, “Get lost, I say!” However, Ranbir Kapoor that he was heartbroken by Natalie dismissing him, but that did not change his feelings for the actress. Ranbir added that he would still ask for an autograph if he encountered Natalie Portman again.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was a blockbuster and will be seen in its sequel, Animal Park, too. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Lord Rama.

