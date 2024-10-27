If any of you have been a follower of Hindi Literature, then Ramdhari Singh needs no introduction. The man who literally translated ‘Veer Ras’ into his poems of heroism and valor. While the celebrated Hindi poet was the epitome of courage and daring, Swanand Kirkire has given an ode to the same with Singham Again title track.

The title track has been composed with the projection of creating a haunting impact of a chant when it runs in the theaters. Composed by Ravi Basrur, and written by Swanand Kirkire, the song has been crooned powerfully by Santhosh Venky.

Ajay Devgn arrives at a very strong presence of a Sanskrit verse saying, “Ugra matta shooram – ati shreshth Singham, Mahaakaay Singham, Sri Mahaaveer Singham…” creating a Ramayan world already keeping him above all!

The song features other cops – Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar but it is a glimpse of Ranveer Singh sitting on a bunch of tyres – an image so strong that you can immediately relate to Lord Hanuman sitting on his twisted tale in Ravana’s court.

However, the only missing factor is the commerciability of Singham Again title track. The title songs of Parts 1 and 2 were much better in terms of acceptance, and people picked them up very easily. But part 3 needs much of your attention and you might not connect till you delve deep.

Still, I am much in love with this track from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe that metamorphoses perfectly into those ‘Veer Ras’ poems by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar be it Krishna Ki Chetavani – a part from Rashmirathi where Lord Krishna warns the Kauravas of their end or be it ‘Shakti Aur Kshama’ where Lord Ram is enraged at the Indian Ocean for not giving him a way to reach Ravana’s Lanka!

Considering that Singham Again is properly placed on the roots of Ramayana, the title track seems like just an extension of the haunting yet powerful chants of Jai Shri Ram!

