The first pan India Box Office star in true sense Prabhas is the true synonym of magic. The actor who was just another Telugu star shot to fame overnight with the success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali. And the rest as they is history. The superstar saw unmatchable stardom at the box office globally!

When Fate Took A Turn In 2015!

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in the year 2015 – July 10, 2015 to be precise. Everyone thought that the film would settle down at the box office once Salman Khan arrived with Bajrangi Bhaijaan the next week, on July 17, 2015, but none imagined how it would turn the tables!

While Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned somewhere close to 320 crores in India, Baahubali: The Beginning turned into a rage that earned 120 crores in Hindi and 418 crore in India, turning tables and giving birth to a pan-Indian superstar none imagined. Interestingly, both films were written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Prabhas – A Man Of 3000 Crore

In the last 10 years, with only seven pan India films, the superstar has earned 3000 crore cumulatively at the Indian box office, making him the only Indian star to achieve this giant number! In fact, except for Radhe Shyam, all his films have registered raging numbers irrespective of the verdict at the box office.

Unachievable Record

While the last seven Prabhas films have cumulatively earned over 3000 crore in India, he has an unachievable record of delivering six 100+ crore opening days worldwide with these films! This means that except for Radhe Shyam, all his films have managed to earn an opening day of 100+ crore worldwide. This is a record that cannot be tamed by any superstar in the near future, at the least!

Check out the Indian box office collections of all seven Prabhas films that were released in the last 10 years!

Baahubali: The Beginning: 418 crore

Baahubali: The Conclusion: 1031 crore

Saaho: 310 crore

Radhe Shyam: 104 crore

Adipurush: 289 crore

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: 407 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 640 crore

Total: 3199 crore!

