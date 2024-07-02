Kalki 2898 AD Superstar Prabhas' Films Ranked: From 1000 Crore Box Office Blockbuster Baahubali To Lowest Rated Adipurush At 3.8 - Where To Watch All The 22 Films Of Darling Of The Nation!

Prabhas has yet again proved his box office dominance with Kalki 2898 AD. His sci-fi flick is creating havoc with numbers and the superstar’s film opened at 191 crore worldwide. Prabhas has once again proved that no matter what, he is the official king of box office openings. The film is surely gonna increase his 241 crore net worth.

The actor has been working on Kalki 2898 AD since long and his fan base will increase this year with this latest release. While most people have watched all his films of the post-Baahubali era, it might interest you what he did earlier.

Before Baahubali, Prabhas was mostly an action star who turned Darling of the Telugu Cinema over the years. While his highest box office collection lies with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and his worst-rated film on IMDB in his entire career is Adipurush, his body of work has been quite interesting.

We tried bringing you all the films of Prabhas – 22, to be specific, ranked from the highest performing film at the box office to the lowest, along with their IMDb ratings and a guide on where to watch them.

Check them out:

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Box Office India – 1031 crore

Box Office Hindi – 511 crore

IMDb rating – 8.2

Where to watch – Disney Hotstar, Netflix, Sony Liv

What is the film about?

The film is Prabhas’ highest-grossing film. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, it stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and others. The film answers the most trivial question of the Indian Cinema – Katappa ne Baahubali ko Kyun Maara.

2. Baahubali 1: The Beginning (2015)

Box Office India – 418 crore

Box Office Hindi – 120 crore

IMDb rating – 8

Where to watch – Disney Hotstar, Netflix, Sony Liv

What is the film about?

The film is about a struggle between Amarendra Baahubali and his adoptive brother Bhallaladeva to rule the throne of Mahishmati, going through a battle only to get deceived by his own during the course.

3. Salaar (2023)

Box Office India – 407 crore

Box Office Hindi – 149 crore

IMDb rating – 6.5

Where to watch – Netflix, Disney Hotstar

What is the film about?

The official synopsis of the Prashanth Neel film says, “The fate of a violently contested kingdom hangs on the fraught bond between two friends-turned-foes in this saga of power, bloodshed and betrayal.”

4. Saaho (2019)

Box Office India – 310 crore

Box Office Hindi – 149 crore

IMDb rating – 5

Where to watch – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

What is the film about?

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the film is an action thriller that follows the story of two covert operatives who are searching for a thief who is responsible for a 2000 crore theft. However, the film keeps plunging into the world of crime and gangsters.

4. Adipurush (2023)

Box Office India – 289 crore

Box Office Hindi – 147 crore

IMDb rating – 3.8

Where to watch – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

What is the film about?

Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan, the film is a terrible adaptation of Ramayana, which was embroiled in controversies due to crass language used by Hanuman and dialogues like ‘Jalegi Tere Baap Ki’ while Lord Hanuman sets Lanka on fire.

5. Radhe Shyam (2021)

Box Office India – 104.38 crore

Box Office Hindi – 19.25 crore

IMDb rating – 5.3

Where to watch – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

What is the film about?

Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film is about an astrologer who fled to Rome after predicting The Emergency while reading Indira Gandhi’s palm. However, his beliefs are challenged when he falls in love with Prerna, a doctor with an uncertain future.

6. Mirchi (2013)

Box Office India – 48.60 crore

IMDb rating – 7.3

Where to watch – Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

What is the film about?

Prabhas’s last blockbuster of the Pre-Baahubali era is a love story co-starring Anushka Shetty. Prahas plays a man who is adamant about changing his girlfriend’s violent family before asking her hand to marry him, but little does he know about his dark past, which is about to be unveiled.

7. Mr Perfect (2011)

Box Office India – 28.20 crore

IMDb rating – 7

Where to watch – MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

What is the film about?

Co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Tapsee Pannu, the film is a rom-com by Dil Raju. The film talks about choices, adjustments, and compatibility in relationships through a man’s two relationships, one pole apart and the other on the same page – Which one succeeds?

8. Rebel (2012)

Box Office India – 27.50 crore

IMDb rating – 4.8

Where to watch – Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT

What is the film about?

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the action film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mukesh Rishi, and Deeksha Seth. The film is a revenge drama where Prabhas plays a boy whose father wanted him to stay away from the violent atmosphere in the village, but he is destined for the same.

9. Darling (2010)

Box Office India – 22.20 crore

IMDb rating – 7.4

Where to watch – Disney Hotstar

What is the film about?

Prabhas turned into a heartthrob after the film. The official synopsis of the film says, “To save himself from an unwanted marriage to a gangster’s daughter, a man tells the story of reuniting with his childhood sweetheart in Switzerland.”

10. Billa (2009)

Box Office India – 19.30 crore

IMDb rating – 6.1

Where to watch – Jio Cinema, MX Player

What is the film about?

The action thriller stars Prabhas in a double role as a don and a local goon Ranga, who sets on a mission to replace the Don in a secret mission. The film also stars Anushka Shetty.

11. Chatrapathi (2005)

Box Office India – 16.50 crore

IMDb rating – 7.6

Where to watch – Hotstar, MX Player

What is the film about?

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film was a blockbuster. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Displaced Sri Lankans in a Vizag port are ruled by a local rowdy. This is the story of Chatrapati Sivaji, who overcomes this oppression and reunites with his long-lost mother and brother.”

12. Varsham (2004)

Box Office India – 18.50 crore

IMDb rating – 7.2

Where to watch – Sun NXT

What is the film about?

The official synopsis of the film says, “Venkat and Sailaja meet while traveling in a train. But Sailaja’s father Ranga Rao wants to marry her off to Bhadranna, who is obsessed with her.” The film stars Trisha Krishnan opposite Prabhas/

13. Bujjigadu (2008)

Box Office India – 15.50 crore

IMDb rating – 6.3

Where to watch – Sun NXT

What is the film about?

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and earned mixed reviews. The story of the film forms a premise for an interesting action-romance. The official synopsis reads, “Bujji (Prabhas) runs away from his home in his childhood because of a dispute with his girlfriend Chitti (Trisha). He ends up in Chennai for 12 years, and the rest of the story is about how they meet now to make their love successful.”

14. Ek Niranjan (2009)

Box Office India – 10.75 crore

IMDb rating – 5.4

Where to watch – MX Player, Zee5

What is the film about?

The film stars Kangana Ranaut opposite Prabhas. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter who searches for the family he was separated from as a child and falls in love with the sister of a gang member. The film also stars Sonu Sood. The film is dubbed into Tamil as Police Dada.

15. Munna (2007)

Box Office India – 10 crore

IMDb rating – 5.5

Where to watch – In a bad picture quality on some YouTube Channels.

What is the film about?

The film also stars Ileana D’cruz. The film’s official synopsis says, “Munna is a college student who targets Khakha, a local gangster with whom he has a personal vendetta since childhood.”

16. Yogi (2007)

Box Office India – 9.50 crore

IMDb rating – 4.5

Where to watch – Netflix, Prime Video

What is the film about?

The film also stars Nayanthara and is an action drama about a village boy who moves to the city for employment but turns into the most wanted gangster.

17. Pournami (2006)

Box Office India – 7 crore

IMDb rating – 5.8

Where to watch – Disney Hotstar, Sun NXT

What is the film about?

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the musical dance drama stars Trisha Krishnan. The film is a thriller of sorts, and the plotline says, “A young woman, who has trained for a ceremonial dance, unexpectedly disappears. A stranger with a secret past arrives in town and offers to teach the dance to the woman’s younger sister.”

18. Adavi Ramudu (2004)

Box Office India – 5.25 crore

IMDb rating – 4

Where to watch – Sun NXT

What is the film about?

The film was a flop, and Prabhas tasted failure just after Varsham’s success. The film stars Arti Agarwal, and the official synopsis says, “A poor man from a small village attends an urban college and wins the heart of a woman from a wealthy and powerful family. Her relatives disapprove. Eventually, the pair flee into the forest and are pursued by her angry family.”

19. Chakram (2005)

Box Office India – 5 crore

IMDb rating – 6.1

Where to watch – MX Player, Zee5

What is the film about?

The drama film directed by Krishna Vamsi stars Asin and Charmy. Despite being a box office flop, it earned awards. Prabhas plays a medical student with a secret who abandons his bride-to-be and elopes mysteriously, but his past catches up to him.

20. Raghavendra (2003)

Box Office India – 3 crore

IMDb rating – 4.7

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

What is the film about?

The film starred the ‘Rebel’ star alongside Anshu as Shirisha and Shweta Agarwal as Maha Lakshmi. Prabhas plays a restless youth who fights injustice, and all hell breaks loose when a don kills the love of his life.

21. Eeswar/Eeshwar (2002)

Box Office India – 2 crore

IMDb rating – 5.2

Where to watch – Jio Cinema, Sun NXT

What is the film about?

Prabhas’s debut film where he played a motherless child who hated his father. He falls for a local politician’s daughter, and what follows next is a gripping tale of love and violence.

So what are you waiting for? Just start binging them if you are still drooling over the Baahubali star’s latest release, Kalki 2898 AD.

For more such details about stars and their filmographies, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section –What to Watch.

Must Read: When Prabhas Chased Katrina Kaif For 6 Months, But She Allegedly Rejected His Baahubali 2 Star Power: “She Didn’t Think Working With Him Was Worth…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News