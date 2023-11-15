With the year almost closing with great numbers, 2023 has been a brilliant one, with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2 taking the lead. The upcoming month also has great expectations from Dunki, Animal, Salaar, and Sam Bahadur. Now, in the upcoming year, it is expected to be a rampage from the start itself.

While December will end with people celebrating Christmas, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar, the year 2024 is gearing up for as many as 7 releases ready to clash for a Sankranti/Pongal release. Yes, you read that count right.

Officially or unofficially, almost 7 Tamil-Telugu films are ready to clash at the Box Office around 12 – 14 January. And it is superstars like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, and others, ready to hit each other’s films in a massive clash.

In fact, one should not even call this a clash. This should be called ‘Mania’. It might even turn out a recipe for disaster, with that many films clashing at the box office during the festival of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Kalki 2898 AD’s Wise Move – Well Done, Prabhas!

While many Tamil-Telugu films are still eyeing the big Sankranti date, Prabhas has unofficially moved out. Kalki 2898 AD was supposed to be released on January 12, 2024, but now the release of the film has been unofficially postponed to May 2024. It seems like the date isn’t auspicious for Prabhas as Adipurush was also planned for Sankranti 2023 but was postponed later to June 2023.

Here’s a glimpse into Kalki’s world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Vijay Deverakonda Ready To Surrender?

After Kushi, the Liger star was ready to gear up for Sankranti with Family Star, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. But looking at the intense choking of the Sankranti date, reports suggest that the film is looking for a better summer date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@vijaydeverakondafc)

Four Tamil Films Locking Horns

Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, being helmed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, is releasing on Pongal 2024. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead. Interestingly, Rajini Anna will clash with Dhanush’s Captain Miller. Earlier, the film was all set to release on December 15. The science fiction film Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar, is also set to release on Pongal 2024. Aranmanai 4, starring Tamannah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, and others, is also eyeing the same date!

It seems tough to think anyone other than the Jailer superstar win this battle. Check out the Lal Salaam trailer in Hindi here.

Telugu Releases To Bull-Fight

While Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, is ready to take on the Tamil biggies, three more Telugu films eye the same release date. The first in the line is Teja Sajja’s Hanu Man, a superhero film. The second is Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Saindhav, and the third one is Ravi Teja’s Eagle.

Out of all these biggies, Mahesh Babu seems to be running in the front and taking the lead. Check out Guntur Karam’s latest song here.

Some of these films have already been announced and have locked the date; others are yet to be announced for a final release date. It would be interesting to see how the Box Office works wonders for these biggies.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection After 26 Days (Worldwide): Falling Short Of 15+ Crores To Become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Highest-Grossing Film By Beating Veera Simha Reddy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News