Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan was recently released on Netflix and fans could not keep calm. The film has broken many records and is having a successful run on Netflix. While many loved the storyline and songs, almost everyone loved King Khan’s performance. In a recent interview, Jawan’s director Atlee spoke about his experience of working with the star and revealed that SRK once agreed to shift the film’s shoot from Mumbai to Chennai and was ready to work with an all-Tamil crew.

Director Atlee had a wonderful time working with the star. In a recent interaction, the director revealed that Shah Rukh Khan readily agreed to move the Zinda Banda song shoot to Chennai even though the budget shot up by 10 crore.

Atlee told TV presenter Gopinath, “More than everything, we were shooting this film in Bombay. It is a huge jail set with a schedule of 45 days. So, it would take about Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore for it. So, when he told me we would shoot that in Bombay. I told him it would be very helpful for me, my unit, and my dancers if we shot it in Chennai.”

Atlee further said that SRK told him that he does not need to be convinced, “‘You don’t have to convince me. I have brought you from that place, where you have been a hit director. If you want to give it back to them, this is the best way. It will also be kind of a Thanksgiving from my side. Don’t worry we will make sure we shoot it there’. I thought he was just kidding. If the film was shot in Chennai, we have to pay triple ‘bata’ to the members. For no reason, the cost would go up by Rs 10 crore. But he said okay to it. And I believe that’s the reason the film worked well here (Tamil Nadu).”

On the other hand, Atlee is all set to make his next film with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and fans cannot wait to see this collaboration. Earlier, in September, Atlee had told Siddharth Kannan that he was making a film with Vijay and SRK, “Vijay sir and Shah Rukh sir, both said the same thing that ‘bring a script and we will work together’.”

This surely will be one great collaboration!

