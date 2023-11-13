It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has created a ruckus at the ticket windows and inside the theatres. The film, which was released yesterday, on the occasion of Diwali, has set the theatres on fire, quite literally. This morning, we reported that some of Salman’s fans fired crackers inside the theatres, putting their lives in jeopardy. Amid all the love coming Tiger 3’s way, we came across an old Tweet of Salman in which he had warned his fans, asking them not to compare him with the other two Khans.

Back then, Salman has been at loggerheads and is now good friends with contemporary Shah Rukh Khan – who’s seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3. After their controversial fight, Dabangg Khan had warned his fans from ranking him, SRK, and Aamir Khan as No. 1, 2, and 3. Scroll down.

On June 2015, Salman Khan penned a tweet asking his fans not to compare his contemporaries and revealing that even they won’t like it. He wrote, “Shahrukh n amir hate it oo. N for my fans don’t let me dwn. Srk and amir khan r my friends toh buss. Bhad mein gaya No 1, 2, 3. Samjhe kya?” In other news, Tiger 3 earned Rs 44.50 crore on its opening day.

Amid the release of Tiger 3, a Reddit user resurfaced the Tweet on social media, and it has garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. Check out the Tweet below:

Sharukh n amir hate it oo. N for my fans don’t let me dwn. Srk n amir khan r my friend toh buss. Bhad mein gaya No 1,2,3. Samjhe kya? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Reacting to his old post, a user wrote, “I love it when celebrities keep peeing on their dumb fans heads time to time meanwhile, their fans keep fighting each other for their heroes.”

While another joked, “@BeingSalmanKhan. Iss par ek Satyamev Jayate ka episode ban na chayiye,” One of his diehard fans commented, “&Bro @BeingSalmanKhan NO Ur colleagues dnt think same as U! Sum really do care 4 followers!But it’s Ok!My point is every1 has dif thinking!”

Another user commented, “@BeingSalmanKhan. This tweet earned Salman the respect of millions.”

A SRK fan had said, “@BeingSalmanKhan exactly bhai….1 – srk 2 – you 3- AAMIR” “@BeingSalmanKhan we all love you and we’ll not gonna disappoint you next time 😊 will block and report those who do these stuffs,” read another comment.

Earlier reacting to the reports of his fans bursting crackers inside the theatres, Salman Khan said in his response, “I’m hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

On the work front, after Tiger 3, Salman Khan is yet to announce his next project officially but is rumored to collaborate with Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s old Tweet? Do let us know.

