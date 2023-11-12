It is Salman Khan Day! Tiger 3 has just been released in theatres and netizens just cannot keep calm. The much-awaited Salman-Katrina Kaif film has already created massive hype before release and we wait to see how well it performs at the box office. Fans have turned up in huge numbers at theatres and are celebrating Bhaijaan and his cinematic brilliance. Many even took to Twitter to share their review of Tiger 3. Here is what netizens think!

X, formerly known as Twitter, is filled with reviews of Tiger 3. While some loved the film, some had more expectations from the big franchise. The film is also a delight for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as the actor has a cameo appearance in the movie.

One netizen took to X and wrote that the most enjoyable part of Tiger 3 was SRK-Salman’s crossover scene. The tweet read, For #Tiger3 I could repeat my first reaction from Pathaan: the most enjoyable part was with #ShahRukhKhan & #SalmanKhan. As for any future TigervsPathaan it should be only made if there’s really good story for it that would do justice to these great characters & their cameos.”

Another X user wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan ‘s Entry Scene In #Tiger3 Is One Of The Best In Cameo Scenes (5/5)Their Bond Is Pure Heart,Shahrukh and Salman Are The Biggest Superstars Of Indian Cinema#ManeeshSharma Used Shahrukh’s Cameo Is Outstanding #Tiger3Review #BlockbusterTiger3 #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow #ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #YRFSpyUniverse #YRFInternational #SRK.”

Another fan wrote, “Almost half theatre is full in the morning show..After Ek Tha Tiger am seeing so much crowd for the first time..Only BeingSalmanKhan can bring so much crowd..It will definitely cross the first day 35crore. ##HappyDiwali #Tiger3 #Tiger3Review #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif.”

Almost half theatre is full in morning show..After Ek Tha Tiger am seeing so much crowd for the first time..Only @BeingSalmanKhan can bring so much crowd..It will definitely cross first day 35crore. #शुभ_दीपावली #HappyDiwali #Tiger3 #Tiger3Review #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/W29Uy1j2rn — Ankit Khanna (@ankit_khanna) November 12, 2023

Another Twitter user also shared a video straight from the theater and wrote, “#Tiger3Review #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan𓃵 #SalmanKhan Bhai public & theatres housefull 2000 cr loading.”

An X user reviewed everyone’s performance and wrote, “#SalmanKhan is Just On Another Level and Sinks himself Completely in the Character #ShahRukhKhan ‘s Cameo as Pathaan is EXCELLENT and Brilliantly Crafted#KatrinaKaif and #EmraanHashmi have Given their Career Best Performance. Director #ManeeshSharma Exceeded All the Expectations and Delivers a PHENOMENAL Film”

Another movie buff was not very impressed with the film and wrote, “#Tiger3 is more a geo political family drama than a high octane action entertainerThe screenplay, editing & staging is a huge deterrent in making this a knockout #Bollywood Diwali release.The acting performances cannot be faulted. The storytelling however is JUST FLAT.”

#Tiger3 is more a geo political family drama than a high octane action entertainer The screenplay, editing & staging is a huge deterrent in making this a knockout #Bollywood Diwali release. The acting performances cannot be faulted. The storytelling however is JUST FLAT 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sRsg9nDXI8 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 12, 2023

Tiger 3 marks the third film in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. While Pathaan was released ahead of Republic Day, YRF has come out with Tiger 3 during the lucrative period of Diwali. Tiger 3 has closed its pre-sales at a whopping 23 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in India. The film has clocked the 5th highest opening day advance booking at the Indian box office this year.

Will Tiger 3 beat Pathaan’s box office record? We have to wait and watch!

